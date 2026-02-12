Late James Van Der Beek inspires bowel cancer awareness post death

American actor James Van Der Beek has died after suffering from bowel cancer.

His grieving family announced on Wednesday that he had died “peacefully” at the age of 48.

The actor was best known for playing the title character in popular US teen drama Dawson’s Creek.

“Our beloved James David Van Der Beek passed peacefully this morning. He met his final days with courage, faith and grace. There is much to share regarding his wishes, love for humanity and the sacredness of time,” the statement read.

“Those days will come. For now we ask for peaceful privacy as we grieve our loving husband, father, son, brother and friend,” the family concluded.

The statement was published jointly on the Instagram accounts of Van Der Beek and his wife Kimberly. The couple had six children.

Rates of bowel cancer in young people, just like Van Der Beek, are rising more sharply in the UK as well as many other countries around the world.

Early onset bowel cancer in those aged 25 to 49 is increasing globally, but England is among the countries with the biggest rise, averaging a 3.6% increase every year, according to a study.

The study, published in the journal Lancet Oncology, found bowel cancer rates in young people rose in 27 out of the 50 countries studied in the decade to 2017.

Symptoms of bowel cancer to watch out for:

Changes in your stool: This includes having softer stool, diarrhoea, or constipation that isn't normal for you. You might also find you need to go more or less often than usual.

Blood in your stool: You might notice bright red blood or dark, tarry stools. Sometimes blood isn't visible but is found during a screening test.

Abdominal pain: Persistent bloating, discomfort, or a "cramping" feeling in your tummy, especially if it's triggered by eating.

Unexplained weight loss: Losing a significant amount of weight without physical activity.

Fatigue: Feeling unusually tired or weak all the time, which can be caused by anemia (a lack of red blood cells) due to hidden bleeding.

A lump: A doctor might feel a lump in your tummy or during a rectal exam.