Khloe Kardashian reveals why she slapped ex Tristan Thompson

Khloe Kardashian recently revealed that she slapped her ex-partner Tristan Thompson.

For those unaware, the couple dated on and off from 2016 to 2021 and welcomed two children together, True and Tatum, before parting ways.

On the Wednesday, February 11 episode of her podcast, Khloe in Wonder Land, the 41-year-old American media personality, socialite, and businesswoman revealed that she once hit Tristan because he made a romantic gesture which she did not like.

Khloe recalled, “There was one time I was serenaded, and it was I think just a random day because I wasn’t expecting it.”

Calling to mind the “mortifying” experience, she added, “This was years ago. Tatum wasn’t born. Yeah, it was just True.”

“Giveon wasn’t who he was now. And he is just singing. I remember I hated Tristan and I was like, ‘Why are you doing this?’ And Giveon is pouring his heart out. And Tristan’s trying to sit next to me and I’m like, slapping him, and poor Giveon is still singing. It was mortifying,” The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star shared.

The mother of three stated that she sought True’s help to make the situation less awkward.

She said, “I was like, ‘God, this guy is such a great singer. I love this guy.’ And I remember going inside to get True because I was like, ‘I just need like a third person to get [away from] Tristan.’”

“I was so annoyed with Tristan,” Khloe Kardashian confessed.