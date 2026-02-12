Taylor Armstrong walks back remarks on Bad Bunny's Super Bowl show

Taylor Armstrong has apologized to Bad Bunny for the controversial comment he made about his 2026 Super Bowl Halftime Show.

Following the 31-year-old rapper's performance on February 8, the TV personality took to her Instagram handle and penned, “Were you entertained? I am embarrassed for the NFL and Apple for the Super Bowl halftime show, totally in Spanish with a Cuban flag!!”

Along with a comment, the former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star shared a photo of Russell Crowe’s Gladiator character, but added an image of her face over the star's head.

After receiving heavy criticism for her racist comments, the 54-year-old TV star issued an apology on Wednesday.

“I want to address my earlier Instagram post about the Super Bowl halftime show,” Taylor wrote on her Instagram Story. “My post did not fully reflect my heart or my respect for the artist and culture as a whole.”

Source: Taylor Armstrong's Instagram Story

She further penned. “The Super Bowl is such a huge American tradition, and while I personally didn’t connect with the creative direction of this year’s halftime show, that doesn’t take away from the fact that Bad Bunny IS an American and that the Spanish language is a prominent aspect of American culture.

“Evidently, my lack of awareness of the Latin culture led me to mistaken the flag as Cuban," continued Taylor. “I sincerely apologize and plan to learn from this in the future. America is special because people from every culture and background can come here, share their talent, and make their dreams come true. That diversity is something I truly respect.”

“My intention was never to offend anyone’s culture or language, and I’m deeply sorry to those who I have hurt,” she added. “I should have taken more time to reflect on my thoughts instead of impulsively posting misinformation in the moment.”

Concluding her note, Taylor added, “I apologize to the Latin community and anyone else I may have offended. I’m always learning, always growing, and I appreciate the opportunity to clarify my heart and move forward with more thoughtfulness.”