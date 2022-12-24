The COAS Gen Syed Asim Munir was interacting with officers and soldiers during his visit to Miranshah on December 23, 2022. ISPR

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Gen Syed Asim Munir said Friday Pakistan army remains focused on the evolving security situation and is determined to take the battle to the terrorists and break nexus with their facilitators so as to ensure lasting peace through socioeconomic development.

The COAS was interacting with officers and soldiers during his visit to Miranshah, North Waziristan and and headquarters of Special Services Group (SSG) Tarbela on Friday.

He said that Pakistan Army would consolidate the hard earned peace, made possible by the supreme sacrifices of resilient Pakistani nation and LEAs.

At Miranshah, the COAS laid floral wreath at Martyrs’ Monument to pay homage to brave soldiers who laid lives while defending the motherland The COAS was briefed by field commanders on latest security situation in the area and response mechanisms to thwart terrorist threat. General Asim Munir also visited frontline troops deployed along Pakistan-Afghanistan Border.

Interacting with officers and men, the COAS commended their professionalism, high morale and operational readiness.

Later, the COAS also visited Headquarters SSG Terbela and met officers and men of SSG including the elite Zarrar Company whose soldiers gallantly acted in recent Bannu CTD complex operation.

General Asim praised their indomitable spirit, sacrifices and commitment to the duty in various operations. The Army Chief said that SSG is the pride of nation and it had proved its metal over the years.

Earlier on arrival, the COAS was received by Lieutenant General Hassan Azhar Hayat, Commander Peshawar Corps.