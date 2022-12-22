COAS visits soldiers injured in CTD complex operation

RAWALPINDI: Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) General Syed Asim Munir visited the CMH Rawalpindi on Wednesday and met officers and soldiers who got injured during the Bannu CTD Complex operations.

The COAS remained with them for some time and inquired about their well-being. He appreciated their high spirit and morale and lauded their professionalism during the operation against terrorists.

A junior commissioned officer (JCO) and two soldiers were martyred while 10 personnel, including three officers and seven soldiers, were injured during the successful operation which killed 25 terrorists at the CTD Complex in Bannu Cantonment on Tuesday.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations Director General Major General Ahmed Sharif, who spoke to Geo Television on Tuesday night, seven terrorists were arrested while three others surrendered before the security forces. On December 18, a detained terrorist overpowered the duty constable of the CTD, snatched his weapon and got 34 other terrorists freed. The freed terrorists grabbed more weapons from the armoury and started firing.

As a result, a CTD constable was martyred while another was injured and succumbed to injuries on reaching hospital.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, while praising the successful operation, said that sacrifices of officers and jawans of armed forces, police, Rangers and other law enforcement agencies are unforgettable.