South Korea ex-interior minister jailed for 7 Years in martial law case

The Seoul Central District Court on Thursday, February 12, 2026, sentenced former Interior and Safety Minister Lee Sang-min to seven years in prison.

The decision came in light of his services and his role in ex-President Yoon Suk Yeol’s martial law declaration on Dec. 3, 2024, including relaying orders to cut electricity and water to certain media outlets.

The Seoul Central District Court found Lee, 61, guilty of taking part in an insurrection by relaying instructions to police and fire agencies to cut power and water to media outlets.

He also committed perjury by denying he had taken these actions during Yoon's impeachment proceedings, the judge said.

"Using physical force against media outlets critical of the government weakens public opposition to the insurrection, making it easier for the plot to proceed," judge Ryu Kyung-jin said.

Special prosecutors last month sought a 15-year prison sentence, arguing the former interior minister played a critical role in enabling the insurrection—allegations Lee denied.

Lee has been in custody since August after a court approved his arrest.

He is the second member of Yoon's cabinet to be sentenced for their role in the martial law declaration, after former Prime Minister Han Duck-soo, who was sentenced to 23 years in jail in January 2026.