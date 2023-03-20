Safe travels

The threat of sexual harassment is ever present for women in Pakistan. As a result, many women do not feel safe travelling in rickshaws or buses. In this current scenario private and online ride-hailing services could be a better option for women. Unfortunately, there are few if any female drivers employed by these services. In this context, it would be quite helpful if these companies were to launch ride-hailing services and options that cater specifically to women and use only women drivers.

Indeed, there are reports that certain ride-hailing companies have already done so or are planning to do so. The government should take notice of these initiatives and provide financial and legal support so that women can travel safely.

Daniyal Memon

Karachi