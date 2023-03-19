HRCP worried over poor law, order

MINGORA: Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (HRCP) Chairperson Hina Jilani on Saturday said the law and order situation was deteriorating with each passing day in the country.

Speaking at a press conference, she maintained that the purpose of her visit to Swat valley was to collect data about the situation of human rights.

She said that the common people were living the worst life and that violations of human rights were visible everywhere.

She added that early elections were not the solution to the problems being faced by the citizen of this country.

“The government needs to spend at least Rs35 billion to hold the elections only in Punjab. Why are the rulers reluctant to spend this amount on the welfare of the common people?” she asked and added that National Assembly was incomplete and there were no elected governments in the two provinces.

Hina Jilani demanded that all missing persons should be released and security personnel should vacate educational institutions in Swat.

Responding to a question, she said that violations of human rights and women’s rights were on the rise in the country.