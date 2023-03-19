PAEC’s Diagnostic Centre inaugurated in Narowal

NAROWAL: Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives, Prof. Ahsan Iqbal inaugurated Diagnostic Center Narowal (DCN) here on Saturday.

The DCN is a satellite center of Pakistan Atomic Energy Commission (PAEC) established at Narowal for diagnosis of cancer patients from the district and surrounding areas.

The PAEC is running 19 cancer hospitals throughout the country which are catering to medical needs of over 70% of the cancer patients in Pakistan. The PC-I of DCN as Phase-II of Gujranwala Institute of Nuclear Medicine (GINUM) was approved in 2017 owing to the keen interest and special efforts of Prof. Ahsan Iqbal. Ground breaking of the DCN project was also performed by Prof. Ahsan Iqbal. Nuclear Medicine and Radiology departments have been established at DCN to provide diagnostic services to the general public of the area.

The center is equipped with the latest medical equipment including SPECT/CT Gamma Camera, Digital Radiography, Digital Mammography, Ultrasound, Immunoassay Lab. and Hot Lab facilities. The DCN has been designed in such a way that it could also cope with the future needs of Medical Oncology. In his speech as chief guest the minister paid rich tributes to the scientists and engineers of PAEC, saying he was happy to welcome heroes of Pakistan who made the defence of the country unconquerable. “We have witnessed the longest era of peace on the borders owing to scientists of PAEC who are now contributing in other spheres of national life like health, nuclear power and agriculture.”

Prof. Ahsan Iqbal shared that PAEC has recently inaugurated two mega nuclear power plants of 2200MW generation capacity named K-2 and K-3 in Karachi. The agricultural scientists of PAEC from four centres are providing latest crop varieties to boost agri sector of the country. In his address, PAEC Chairman Dr Raja Ali Raza Anwar thanked the minister for his continued support to all projects of the Commission in particular and science and technology in general.

Dr Raja Ali Raza Anwar said PAEC has always prioritised the healthcare segment under corporate social responsibility (CSR) of Pakistan Atomic Energy Commission.