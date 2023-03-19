Governor vows to establish schools for street children

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Ghulam Ali on Saturday said the government would utilize available resources, including the provision of land, to establish schools for the street children in the province.

“I see many innocent children in the society, who are unable to go to school due to poverty. They can be seen searching for food in the garbage,” he said this while speaking as a special guest at a conference.

Provincial Caretaker Minister Adnan Jalil, President of Rotary International Joharita Solhari, Barrister Adnan Saboor Rohila, Rotary International Director Faiz Qadwai and others also addressed the moot. Caretaker provincial minister Justice (Retd) Irshad Qaisar, members of Rotary Clubs of Pakistan, business community, officials of women chambers and representatives of charities attended the conference.

Governor Ghulam Ali said the society was also required to take measures for social service and development.

The governor said, “I salute the world institutions that are working to address food insecurity and eradicate polio as their struggle is not hidden from anyone. We should help the poor to build their houses.”

“I like the proposal of Rotary International to build houses under the establishment of smart villages,” Ghulam Ali added. The governor said that we should be proud of the institutions that worked day and night for humanity and provided services to people during untoward incidents, particularly natural calamities.

Meanwhile, a 25-member tribal jirga from Mir Ali in North Waziristan called on Governor Ghulam Ali at the Governor’s House here on Saturday.

The jirga led by Maulana Naik Zaman and Anwar Hussain asked the governor to help provide compensation to the owners of the destroyed shops. They complained to the governor that 2,520 out of 6,964 shops had been compensated while the remaining ones were yet to receive the compensation amount.

They requested the governor to play a role in paying the compensation. The governor assured the jirga of his cooperation in resolving the demands and said that the tribal people rendered matchless sacrifices in the war against terror and the problems faced by them would be solved on priority basis.