Unlucky Babar

Babar Azam is one of the greatest cricketers in the world, but his captaincy has always been a lightning rod for criticism. In my opinion, Babar has not so much been a bad captain as an unlucky captain.

His teams, at both club and country level, tend to always lose crucial finals and semifinals by the narrowest of margins. This makes Babar look a worse leader than he really is.

Dr Rana M Ahmar Hayat

Lodhran