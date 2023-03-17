Poland breaks up Russian spy ring

WARSAW: Polish counter-intelligence has dismantled a Russian spy ring that gathered information on military equipment deliveries to Ukraine via the EU member, Poland´s interior minister said on Thursday.

“The ABW counter-intelligence agency has arrested nine people suspected of working for the Russian secret service,” Interior Minister Mariusz Kaminski told reporters. “The suspects had been conducting espionage activities against Poland and preparing acts of sabotage on behalf of Russian intelligence services,” he added.

Kaminski said they were “foreigners from across Poland´s eastern border”. Polish Defence Minister Mariusz Blaszczak had earlier said, “The whole network has been dismantled,” adding, “the threat was real”.