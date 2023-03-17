Surjani desert

On behalf of the residents of Surjani town, I would like to highlight the shortage of water in our area. Now that summer is approaching, we, as usual, only get water for 30 minutes in the morning and 20 minutes in the evening. The amount of water we do get barely comes up to 100 litres per day. How can one cope with such paltry supply? The civic authorities often send tankers in order to provide temporary relief. But the supply of water by tankers is so inadequate that the residents often resort to capturing tankers forcibly, leading to violent incidents.

The residents of the area have been clamouring for some permanent solution. Summer or winter, the problem is always there, though it is more acute during the former. We urge the city administration to offer proper infrastructural planning to solve the problem.

Areeba Khan

Karachi