Area by area

I would like to draw the attention of the federal and Sindh governments towards the lack of public transportation in the Landhi and Korangi areas of Karachi. The Sindh government’s efforts to alleviate the city’s transport problems by launching various bus services are laudable.
This scheme should include the Korangi district route, where a large number of the city’s population resides. Furthermore, the Landhi and Korangi areas are also important industrial centres, with many factories and offices being located in these areas. Hence there is heavy flow of traffic in and out of these areas during the peak hours, making it prime territory for bus and metro lines.
Qurrat ul Ain
Karachi
There has been an alarming increase in the number of stray dogs in Karachi. Residents are becoming increasingly...
There is a need for a proper review of the staffing of government departments and agencies. For example, the health...
Recently, Saudi Arabia and Iran agreed to restore diplomatic ties, frozen since 2016, under a deal brokered by China....
I am writing with a deepening education crisis trailing at our heels. During every emergency, it’s our children’s...
I am writing to express my concern about the state of local governance in Karachi. While our city has a number of...
According to reports, Pakistan’s rice exports declined by 30 per cent in quantity and 11 per cent in value in the...