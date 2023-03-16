Area by area

I would like to draw the attention of the federal and Sindh governments towards the lack of public transportation in the Landhi and Korangi areas of Karachi. The Sindh government’s efforts to alleviate the city’s transport problems by launching various bus services are laudable.

This scheme should include the Korangi district route, where a large number of the city’s population resides. Furthermore, the Landhi and Korangi areas are also important industrial centres, with many factories and offices being located in these areas. Hence there is heavy flow of traffic in and out of these areas during the peak hours, making it prime territory for bus and metro lines.

Qurrat ul Ain

Karachi