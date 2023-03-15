PNS ship carrying quake aid reaches Syria

ISLAMABAD: The first Pakistan Navy Ship PNS NASR carrying relief goods for the quake victims has reached Syria.

The ship is deployed on Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR) mission to Syria and Turkiye. The HADR mission is aimed at providing support from the people of Pakistan to the earthquake victims of Syria and Turkiye.

Upon arrival at Latakia port, the ship was received by the governor, federal minister of education, ambassador of Pakistan to Syria, commander of Syrian naval forces and other dignitaries.

Approximately, 665 tons of relief goods — comprising blankets, warm clothing and ration — were handed over to the Syrian authorities.

During meetings with officials, mission commander and commanding officer of the ship expressed condolences from Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi and people of Pakistan. The Pakistan Navy regularly undertakes HADR missions abroad in line with Government of Pakistan’s policies for supporting friendly countries during times of natural calamities.