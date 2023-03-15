SECP reviews Companies Act

ISLAMABAD: The Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) has initiated a comprehensive review of the Companies Act, 2017 to align the company law with international best practices and promote business growth and development in the country, it said on Tuesday.

SECP chairman Akif Saeed has established a special Committee tasked with reviewing the act, recommending amendments, and organising an extensive consultation with stakeholders.

SECP said expert opinions and insights could play a vital role in ensuring that any proposed changes in the act align with international best practice.