Young and jobless

The country is in the grip of a severe crisis, with a large number of young people struggling to find work, leaving them disheartened and disillusioned. According to the most recent statistics, Pakistan’s youth unemployment rate is 11 per cent, which is a concerning figure. Youth unemployment has long-term consequences for both individuals and the economy, resulting in social unrest, crime, and poverty. The government must act immediately to address this issue. It should increase job opportunities for young people while also focusing on providing them with education and vocational training to help them acquire skills in high demand in the labour market. Furthermore, the private sector has the potential to play a critical role in addressing youth unemployment. It can fund youth-led startups, support training and development programmes, and expand job opportunities. The government and private sector must collaborate to create an enabling environment that promotes job creation and assists young people in reaching their full potential.

Areesha Siddiqui

Karachi