 
close
Tuesday March 14, 2023
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
Karachi

Water tanker crashes into DHA bungalow

By Our Correspondent
March 14, 2023

A speedy water tanker crashed into a bungalow in Defence Housing Society’s Phase IV, bringing down the boundary wall and damaging the residence partially.

Police and rescuers reached the property located on Sunset Boulevard and inquired about the accident, in which the tanker driver was injured. He was taken to hospital for medical treatment. The tanker was later removed with the help of heavy machinery. Police said the accident apparently occurred due to overspeeding.