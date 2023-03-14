Water tanker crashes into DHA bungalow

A speedy water tanker crashed into a bungalow in Defence Housing Society’s Phase IV, bringing down the boundary wall and damaging the residence partially.
Police and rescuers reached the property located on Sunset Boulevard and inquired about the accident, in which the tanker driver was injured. He was taken to hospital for medical treatment. The tanker was later removed with the help of heavy machinery. Police said the accident apparently occurred due to overspeeding.
SamsaraThe Vasl Artists Association in collaboration with the Full Circle Gallery is hosting an art exhibition...
Jamaat-e-Islami Pakistan chief Sirajul Haq on Monday demanded that the Election Commission of Pakistan explain why it...
The Anti-Vehicle Lifting Cell on Monday claimed arresting an alleged vehicle thief in the Soldier Bazaar area.Saleem...
A female polio vaccinator was injured in a scuffle with another woman over a personal dispute in the Sukhan area of...
A polio-disabled man was killed in a stabbing attack by his father and brother over a land dispute in Baldia Town on...
The Sindh High Court on Monday issued notices to a provincial law officer, Sindh Assembly Speaker Agha Siraj Durrani...