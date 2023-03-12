Karachi Kings hope to tame high-flying Lahore Qalandars

LAHORE: The 30th encounter of the Pakistan Super League-8 between Lahore Qalandars and Karachi Kings is one of the eagerly-awaited ones by the followers of the game.

This last game of the current season to be played at the Gaddafi Stadium on Sunday evening is considered as the biggest rivalry of the PSL in which the defending champions Lahore Qalandars will not only be looking to maintain their winning sequence but will also be determined to avenge their previous bashing at the hands of Karachi Kings.

The Kings, who are already out of the title race, would be ardent to exit the PSL on a winning note and the win coming against a team which is believed as an old rival would bring great joy.

It is going to be a clash between two cities that have a history of competing with each other for supremacy in the game and is also considered the biggest rivalry in PSL history.

The reigning champions Lahore Qalandars are leading the table with seven wins while Karachi Kings remain at the bottom with two wins this season.

The Qalandars recorded a big 119-run win over Islamabad United in their last game to further cement their top spot in the table. Fakhar Zaman smashed a century, and then Rashid Khan glittered with four wickets to bowl out the United on just 107 runs.

Though the Kings have struggled this season, they have won three of their previous four games against the Qalandars and will be looking to end their campaign on a high note this season.

Considering their current form and flow in the game, Lahore Qalandars would not like to lose the confidence ahead of their play-off. The Qalandars, however, have put up a brilliant all-round performance throughout the tournament. Whereas, Karachi Kings seemed lacking depth in their batting.

The outcome of the match wont change the scenario, as Qalandars would stay on the top rather a win would get them to the final while Kings by adding up two points would have a face-saving.

Fakhar Zaman seems to have gained the momentum at the right time by scoring a brilliant century in their last fixture. With the presence of power hitters like Abdullah Shafique, Sam Billings and Sikandar Raza, the Qalandars have a strong batting depth capable of producing big scores at will or even a big chase.

They also have quality all-rounders like Rashid Khan, Hussain Talat, and David Weise, who give spine to the batting. Their bowling led by speedster Shaheen Afridi and supported by seamers Haris Rauf and Zaman Khan, has a strong pace attack. Rashid Khan with variation in his spin builds pressure in the mid-overs.

The Karachi Kings like the previous season are at the bottom of the points table and their position with the win and better run rate could lift a step up only.

Karachi captain Imad Wasim has been the only consistent player in their ranks. Wasim has scored three half-centuries in his 9 innings so far and is the leading run-getter for his team with 359 runs. He has also bowled well to pick up 7 wickets so far.

Veteran allrounder Shoaib Malik has also played well some good innings but were not big enough to save their team’s blushes while Tahir Tayyab, Qasim Amir, and James Fuller also did not lived up to the expectations. Karachi will be hoping that Matthew Wade and Adam Rossington give them a good start here.

Tabraiz Shamsi entry into the squad though late but has been brilliant as he picked 7 wickets in 4 matches.