Outlaw held in Lakki after exchange of fire

LAKKI MARWAT: The police arrested an outlaw after an exchange of fire in Kherukhel Pakka area of Lakki Marwat on Friday.

An official said that a party of Ghaznikhel Police Station was dispatched to the remote rural locality on information about the presence of a suspect wanted by police in a murder case there.

He said that the cops came under attack when they reached the area and started laying a siege to the hideout of the criminal.

“After retaliatory firing the outlaw laid down arms and surrendered,” he said, saying that the police seized an assault rifle, a shotgun and ammunition from the suspect identified as Muhammad Abbas, a resident of Peshawar and shifted him to the police station.

The official said that police had registered a case against the arrested

man under relevant sections of law and began investigation.

Meanwhile, police have arrested five suspects including three drug peddlers in separate actions in parts of Lakki Marwat on Wednesday.

During a routine patrolling, a police party captured two persons including Saifur Rehman and Faheem Raza and seized 1010 gram hashish, a pistol and bullets from them.