Govt asked to repair damaged Yarkhun valley road

CHITRAL: A representative of the local government system here on Friday asked the relevant authorities to take steps to save the people of Yarkhun valleys from hunger by ordering the repair of the roads, which were swept away by the flash floods last year.

Speaking at a press conference, Umar Rafi, Chairman of Village Council Broghil, said the people of the two valleys had become stranded after the local roads were washed away by the flash floods in August last year that have created the shortage of the food items there.

He asked the federal and provincial governments to take urge steps to prevent the local communities from facing starvation and food shortages.

He said that almost one year had passed, but the roads, which were washed away by the flash floods, could not be repaired and this had left the local people stranded.

The local government representative said there was also the shortage of fodder for the livestock. He recalled that over 600 houses were damaged by the heavy rains and subsequent flash floods, which also destroyed crops, leading to the shortage of fodder for animals.

The elders from Broghil and Yarkhun valleys including Nadir Khan, Faraz Khan, Baz Mohammad, Sher Azeem and others were also present.

Umar Rafi said the people reached Mastuj town from Broghil on foot in seven days.

He said that they had asked the deputy commissioner Upper Chitral and other officials time and again to help mitigate their sufferings but to no avail.