Sports and culture fair organised

ABBOTTABAD: A sports and culture fair was organized for the inmates of the jail here on Thursday.

Deputy Commissioner (DC), Abbottabad, Khalid Iqbal inaugurated the event as chief guest while Superintendent Abbottabad Jail, Hamid Azam Khan, was also present on the occasion.

Inmates and staff of the prisons participated in the games, including volleyball, badminton, table-tennis, tug-of-war, musical chairs and other sports items.

Renowned singers also enthralled the prisoners, which reciprocated them with performing traditional dances. Superintendent Jail Hamid Azam Khan highlighted various ongoing welfare-oriented activities and their positive impact on physical and psychological effects on prisoners. He also hinted at arranging more similar events.