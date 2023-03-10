Sports and culture fair organised

ABBOTTABAD: A sports and culture fair was organized for the inmates of the jail here on Thursday.
Deputy Commissioner (DC), Abbottabad, Khalid Iqbal inaugurated the event as chief guest while Superintendent Abbottabad Jail, Hamid Azam Khan, was also present on the occasion.
Inmates and staff of the prisons participated in the games, including volleyball, badminton, table-tennis, tug-of-war, musical chairs and other sports items.
Renowned singers also enthralled the prisoners, which reciprocated them with performing traditional dances. Superintendent Jail Hamid Azam Khan highlighted various ongoing welfare-oriented activities and their positive impact on physical and psychological effects on prisoners. He also hinted at arranging more similar events.
DERA ISMAIL KHAN: Scores of people, most of them workers of various public sector departments, protested on Thursday...
PESHAWAR: A colourful function was held to mark the International Women’s Day besides launching books and organising...
PESHAWAR: Caretaker Advisor for Health Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Prof Dr Abid Jameel visited the Institute of Kidney Disease,...
WANA: Students from various educational institutions an s well as government officers, tribal elders, local political...
PESHAWAR: Khyber Medical University Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Zia ul Haq on Thursday inaugurated computer-based...
PESHAWAR: Water and Sanitation Services Peshawar has started cleaning the Hazarkhwani canal branch at Yakatoot, in...