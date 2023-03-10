Cram school

Our education system has long been plagued by various challenges that have hindered its effectiveness. One of the most significant issues is our outdated teaching and examination methods, which emphasize rote learning, cramming and memorization over critical thinking, problem-solving and creativity. This approach is often reinforced by a heavy emphasis on exams and test scores, which prioritize memorization and regurgitation of information over actual learning. The focus on memorization means that students are not developing the critical thinking and problem-solving skills they need to succeed in the modern world. This can lead to a lack of innovation and progress, both in terms of economic growth and social development.

To address these issues, there is a growing movement in Pakistan to reform the education system and move beyond the cramming approach. This involves shifting the focus away from memorization and towards more hands-on learning methods. In addition to these pedagogical changes, there is also a need for systemic reform. This includes improving teacher training and support, ensuring equitable access to education for all students and addressing the barriers that often prevent marginalized groups from accessing quality education.

Babar Shahzad

Lahore