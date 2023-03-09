LAHORE: Punjab University School of Biological Sciences (SBS) organised the closing ceremony of the three-day international conference on ‘Advances in Biological Sciences’ here on Wednesday. Punjab Higher Education Commission Chairman Prof Dr Shahid Munir, Dean Faculty of Life Sciences Prof Dr Javed Iqbal Qazi, Director General School of Biological Sciences Prof Dr Sadaf Naz, national and international renowned scientists, researchers, faculty members and students were present.
In his address, Dr Shahid Munir congratulated the organisers for organising a meaningful conference and appreciated the quality of research going on in the School of Biological Sciences.
