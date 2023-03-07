Nine security men martyred in Bolan suicide attack

Security officials examine the site after a suicide attack on a police truck near Dhadar, the main town of Kachhi district, about 120 km southeast of Quetta in Balochistan province on March 6, 2023. — AFP

QUETTA: At least nine police personnel were martyred and 13 were injured in an attack on Balochistan Constabulary (reserve police) in the Bolan area, said a police spokesman here on Monday.

The blast occurred on the Kambri Bridge, an area bordering with the Sibi and Kachhi districts, Senior Superintendent Police Kachi Mohammad Notezai said while confirming the incident. Preliminary evidence suggested that the explosion was a suicide attack, the police officer said, adding that the exact nature of the attack was yet to be ascertained after a complete investigation into the blast.

Soon after the explosion, the district administration reached the spot and shifted the victims to the nearby hospital. Personnel of law enforcement agencies cordoned off the area and launched a search operation for the arrest of the culprits.

Later, the Balochistan government spokesperson said that the injured in the Bolan blast have been shifted to Quetta by a helicopter sent by the provincial government. Emergency has been imposed in all government hospitals of Quetta.

President Dr Arif Alvi and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, meanwhile, expressed their resolve to free the country from the menace of terrorism. In their separate statements, both strongly condemned the suicide attack on the personnel of the Balochistan Constabulary.

President Alvi said terrorists would not be successful in carrying out their nefarious agenda. PM Sharif said terrorism in Balochistan was part of the nefarious designs to create instability in the country.

The president and the prime minister paid tribute to the valour of the country’s martyred troops. They prayed to Allah Almighty to grant elevated ranks to the souls of martyrs in heaven and to grant patience to their families. Balochistan Chief Minister Abdul Quddus Bizenjo expressed his grief and sorrow over the loss.

Those who are creating law and order will be brought to justice, he said. “All such conspiracies against peace in the province will be made unsuccessful with the public’s support,” he added.

The chief minister also conveyed his sympathies to the families of the martyred. Minister for Interior Rana Sanaullah Khan strongly condemned the terrorist attack. He paid tributes to the martyrs who sacrificed their lives for the security of the country.

“The entire nation stood with the law enforcement agencies in the war against terrorism,” he added. He condoled with the families of martyred personnel and prayed for the speedy recovery of the injured.

The minister sought a report of the attack. Separately, Sindh Governor Kamran Tessori, while condemning the attack, said that terror activities cannot terrify law enforcement agencies (LEAs).

He regretted the loss of lives and said that the nation was standing with the LEAs. Moreover, Balochistan Home Minister Ziaullah Langau also condemned the incident. Balochistan Governor Abdul Wali Kakar strongly condemned the blast and expressed deep grief. Provincial assembly speaker Jan Mohammad Jamali also condemned the incident, saying that the sacrifices made by the forces against terrorism will always be remembered.