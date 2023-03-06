Campus clash

I am writing to express my concern about the recent clash that took place at Punjab University. It was a distressing incident that left many people injured and caused significant damage to the university property. The police were called to intervene, but the damage had already been done. This is not the first time that such incidents have occurred in educational institutions across the country. It is deeply concerning that students, who are supposed to be the future of our society, are resorting to violence to resolve their differences.
Such incidents not only disrupt the educational environment but also pose a serious threat to the safety and well-being of students and staff. It is essential to prevent such incidents from happening again in the future. The university administration, as well as the relevant authorities, must take strict action against those responsible for the clash. At the same time, efforts must be made to promote peaceful and constructive dialogue between students from different backgrounds and political affiliations.
Nabeera Shahid
Toba Tek Singh
