Transparent elections

I would like to draw attention towards the backward and faulty election system of Pakistan. The system lacks credibility and there are frequent accusations of fraud and improper vote-counting. The inability to verify the veracity of these accusations only makes the problem worse. We need to shift towards a modern, electronic elections system. In my opinion, the introduction of electronic voting machines (EVMs) to replace paper ballots will help reduce the potential for electoral fraud without compromising the electorate’s ability to exercise their democratic rights.

Hira Nisar

Karachi