QAU students granted bail

Islamabad: Judicial Magistrate, Islamabad Waqas Ahmed Raja has granted bail to five Quaid-e-Azam University students arrested in the case of a clash between students and police in Islamabad.

The bail application was filed by Usman Zafar, Fawad Khaliq, Basharat Ali, Muhammad Tayyab, and Javed Ahmed through lawyers Qaiser Imam and Ammar Altaf. The judicial magistrate ruled that the accused students were present at the scene of the incident but did not harm anyone, there is no evidence of interference in the work of the accused students or attempt to kill, therefore they should be granted bail. The court granted the bail of the five students on Rs10,000 each surety bond.

A case was registered against Quaid-e-Azam University students in the police station Secretariat for attempted murder and interference in government affairs.