Appointments of minister, six special assistants notified

PESHAWAR: The KP caretaker government on Friday notified appointments of a caretaker minister and six special assistants to the chief minister. Two notifications issued here said that Barrister Feroz Jamal Shah Kakakhel had been appointed Minister for Information and Public Relations, Auqaf, Hajj, Religious and Minority Affairs.
Dr Riaz Anwar was named as Special Assistant on Sports, Youth Affairs and Salma Begum as Special Assistant on Zakat, Ushr and Social Welfare.
The other special assistants included Malik Mehr Elahi, Hidayatullah Khan Turi, Sheraz Akram Bacha and Pir Haroon Shah.
