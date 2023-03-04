Fear the man

This refers to the letter titled ‘Misplaced fears’ (March 3, 2023) by Haleema Sadia. While broadly agreeing with the writer’s premise that many of the dangers of AI are somewhat overblown, I would like to cite some examples for the sake of a better understanding of the issue. The consciousness humans possess which translates into cognizance and awareness is something machines are not even close to achieving as a trait. AI is still in its infancy.

The fears are largely based on inaccuracies and software bugs. One renowned case is that of Therac-25, a computerized radiation machine that released too much radiation when treating patients, resulting in six fatalities between 1985 and 1987. Who was responsible for those six fatalities? Certainly not the machine. It was the software and the humans who created this feature that were responsible. Over-reliance on AI could prove more dangerous in future. However, the fact remains that the role of AI can only be seminal; at least for the foreseeable future.

Anas A Khan

Edmonton

Canada