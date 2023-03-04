In 2019 the Sindh Assembly passed a law banning the preparation, sale, use, storage and manufacturing of gutka and mainpuri. No doubt, if one does not keep up with the news, this information will come as a surprise. Given what one sees on the streets, there may as well be no ban.
Even the police are not bothered about being seen flouting this law and there appears to be no one to remind them that not only can they not indulge in this practice but are supposed to be stopping others from doing so.
Faisal Ansar
Karachi
