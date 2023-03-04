Nestlé wins award for SDGs

KARACHI: Nestlé Pakistan has won the second prize at Living the Global Compact Best Practice Sustainability Awards 2022, announced by local chapter of United Nations’ Global Compact (UNGC) Network, for the company’s commitment towards sustainable development goals (SDGs) and ten principles of the UNGC, a statement said on Friday.

“Winning this award is a testament to Nestlé Pakistan’s commitment to UN SDGs. As a signatory to the UNGC ethical business principles, we are committed to be a force for good to the communities for mutual growth and sustainability,” said Jason Avanceña, chief executive officer, Nestlé Pakistan on the occasion.

Congratulating Nestlé Pakistan on winning the award, Fasihul Karim Siddiqi, executive director Global Compact Network Pakistan, said, “Nestlé’s efforts are aligned with UNGC principles of sustainable business practices in Pakistan.”

UNGC is a non-binding pact to corporations worldwide to adopt sustainable and socially responsible policies, and to report on their implementation. Living the Global Compact Best Practices Sustainability Awards is organised by the Pakistan chapter of UNGC every year.