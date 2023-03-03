Karachi set to host National Men, Women Boxing C’ship

KARACHI: Karachi is set to host the 40th National Men and 4th Women Boxing Championship here at the KPT Sports Complex from March 9-14.

In the six-day event, boxers from all the affiliated units of Pakistan Boxing Federation (PBF) will showcase their skills.

The event is being organised by the PBF with the collaboration of KPT.

The teams will arrive in the city on March 8 while on the same day draws will also be held here at the KPT Sports Complex.

The event will be contested in 13 men’s weight categories and seven women’s weight categories. A PBF official told The News that this time women boxers from departments will also feature.

The 39th edition had been conducted by the PBF in Quetta in November 2022.

The Karachi event is significant as it will help the PBF to select boxers for the Pakistan camp for future international events, including the Hangzhou Asian Games slated to be held in China from September 23 to October 8.

The PBF official said that after picking the boxers for the national camp they will then feature in the 34th National Games slated to be held in Quetta from May 15 to 23.

The official said that the national camp will be held after May.

Meanwhile, a senior official of KPT told The News that the preparations are in progress for holding the event in a befitting way.

“We are installing ring and meeting other requirements. We will make arrangements in time and hopefully it will be a good event,” the official said.

He said boxing is the most crowd-pulling sport in Karachi and he expects good crowd during bouts.

He said that the PBF has also started publicising the event via social media which will create a good hype, adding the organising committee will leave no stone unturned in holding the event in the most befitting way.

It is pertinent to mention here that the KPT Boxing Gymnasium has also hosted international events in the past.