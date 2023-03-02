5 students of QAU sent to jail

Islamabad: Judicial Magistrate, Islamabad Waqas Ahmad Raja has sent five students of Quaid-e-Azam University (QAU) to Adiala Jail on judicial remand in a dispute between student groups. The court has directed police to present the accused before the court on March 14.
During the hearing, the police presented Javed Ahmed, Basharat Ali, Muhammad Tayyab, Usman Zafar, and Muhammad Fawad Khaliq in the court on Wednesday. On this occasion, the prosecutor, Zakia Sulaiman, the lawyers of the accused, and the investigation officer appeared before the court along with the records. The investigation officer told the court that the university administration had asked the students to vacate the hostels, but the accused took retaliatory action and were arrested by police on Tuesday.
The accused were ordered to be sent to Adiala Jail on judicial remand. It should be noted that a case of interference in the work of the government was registered against the five students of Quaid-e-Azam University.
Islamabad: A team of young Pakistani agricultural scientists at the National Research Centre of Intercropping ,...
Islamabad: It was a solemn occasion at the Embassy of Poland, as distinguished guests and diplomats gathered to show...
Islamabad: Higher Education Commission , Pakistan in collaboration with Pakistan High Commission in Colombo held a...
Islamabad: Mahir Mohsin Sheikh, CEO, of Trillium Information Security Systems, has said that the most significant...
Islamabad: Civil society organisations and labour leaders welcomed the verdict of the Supreme Court regarding holding...
Islamabad: The Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry opened Central Asian Republics and Azerbaijan Facilitation...
Comments