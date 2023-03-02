5 students of QAU sent to jail

Islamabad: Judicial Magistrate, Islamabad Waqas Ahmad Raja has sent five students of Quaid-e-Azam University (QAU) to Adiala Jail on judicial remand in a dispute between student groups. The court has directed police to present the accused before the court on March 14.

During the hearing, the police presented Javed Ahmed, Basharat Ali, Muhammad Tayyab, Usman Zafar, and Muhammad Fawad Khaliq in the court on Wednesday. On this occasion, the prosecutor, Zakia Sulaiman, the lawyers of the accused, and the investigation officer appeared before the court along with the records. The investigation officer told the court that the university administration had asked the students to vacate the hostels, but the accused took retaliatory action and were arrested by police on Tuesday.

The accused were ordered to be sent to Adiala Jail on judicial remand. It should be noted that a case of interference in the work of the government was registered against the five students of Quaid-e-Azam University.