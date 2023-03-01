US irks Mexico president with electoral reform remarks

MEXICO CITY: Mexico´s president on Tuesday accused the United States of meddling in his country´s internal affairs, dismissing its call for independent electoral institutions following mass protests over a controversial new law.
Lopez Obrador hit back a day after US State Department spokesman Ned Price said that Washington “supports independent, well-resourced electoral institutions that strengthen democratic processes and the rule of law.” “As is their bad habit, (the United States) always interfere in matters that don´t concern them,” President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador told reporters.
“There´s currently more democracy in Mexico than in the United States,” he added. Price´s remarks came after tens of thousands of Mexicans protested on Sunday against changes championed by Lopez Obrador that critics see as an attack on democracy ahead of 2024 presidential polls.
LAGOS: Nigeria’s ruling party candidate, former Lagos governor Bola Tinubu, extended his lead for the presidency on...
TOKYO: Japan´s space agency JAXA named its first new astronaut candidates in over 13 years on Tuesday, with a surgeon...
COLOMBO: Sri Lanka´s government said on Tuesday it was banning strikes in several key sectors, a day ahead of a...
KYIV, Ukraine: Ukraine said on Tuesday its troops were under mounting pressure in the battered frontline city of...
VIENNA: The UN nuclear watchdog confirmed on Tuesday it had detected particles of uranium enriched to 83.7 percent in...
TAIPEI: Around a dozen demonstrators stormed a stage where Taipei´s new mayor was speaking on Tuesday, calling him a...
Comments