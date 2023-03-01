AFAA launches Pan Asian award

KARACHI: The Asian Federation of Advertising Associations (AFAA) is introducing its first ever awards, a unique pan-Asian one called ‘Changemakers for Good’, a statement said on Tuesday.
“We held a lot of discussions across Asia and came to the conclusion that in a world that is seeking out good in every single aspect of life, and even willing to pay a premium where they see something good, the time was ripe to salute what we call Changemakers for Good,” Srinivasan Swamy, chairman, AFAA stated. He added that there would be four categories in the awards which include advertising, government, industry leader, and innovation.
