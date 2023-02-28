Health minister visits PIC

LAHORE: Caretaker Health Minister Dr Javed Akram Monday visited Punjab Institute of Cardiology (PIC).

Special Representative of Punjab Chief Minister Dr Farqad Alamgir, Special Secretary Department of Specialized Health Care and Medical Education Syed Wajid Ali Shah, CEO PIC Prof Dr Bilal Mohayuddin, MS PIC Dr Tehseen, Prof Amjad, faculty members, doctors from the services hospital and other related officers were also present on the occasion. On the occasion, the minister said the coordination between Punjab Institute of Cardiology and Service Hospital was being improved to provide better medical facilities to patients.