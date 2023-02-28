Buzdar bail extended

LAHORE: An Accountability Court on Monday extended interim bail of former chief minister Punjab Usman Buzdar in an inquiry related to assets beyond means initiated against him by National Accountability Bureau.

The court has extended bail to Usman Buzdar by March 7. The court has directed Buzdar to join investigation. The NAB had summoned former chief minister in an inquiry related to corruption, corrupt practices and assets beyond means. The Bureau had asked Buzdar to appear before the combined investigation team on February 16 and bring details of his properties inherited owned, purchased and sold.