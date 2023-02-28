Kings, Zalmi players reach Islamabad

ISLAMABAD: Karachi Kings and Peshawar Zalmi players have reached Islamabad for Wednesday’s match of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) at the Pindi Stadium.
Due to late arrival, Karachi Kings cancelled their scheduled training session at the Islamabad Club Cricket Ground Monday evening. “We reached Islamabad a bit late and by checking into the hotel, it was already too late. The scheduled practice session for Monday is now cancelled,” Karachi Kings’ official, said.
Karachi and Peshawar teams’ captains (or senior players) are to hold a press conference at a local hotel today (Tuesday).
