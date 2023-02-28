Outsourcing of matric and Inter exams in Sindh proposed

In order to improve the examination system of Sindh and save the future of students from darkness, a proposal to outsource the matriculation and Inter examinations of the entire province has been submitted to the Department of Boards and Universities.

Larkana Education Board Chairman Naseem Memon has written a letter to the Department of Boards and Universities to outsource the examination system of the Larkana board and other education boards of the province, saying that the examination system of our boards has been criticised by all segments of society. Their criticism is absolutely on solid grounds as evident from the results of entry tests for admissions to various professional colleges, the letter says, adding that these results speak volumes of corruption, nepotism, favouritism and inefficiency on the part of both examiners and board authorities.

Memon has further written that to be brought back on track, this examination system needs complete revamping; otherwise, the future of our students will be bleak. The solution to the problem lies in the outsourcing of the examination system to a reputable organisation for an initial period, and later technology should be adopted by the boards after successful training and understanding of the system.

He says that the controlling authority may be convinced for out sourcing the examination system in the province, and this will no doubt create trouble for those people who have vested interests in present system, and they will surely raise a hue and cry, but it is a constitutional obligation to provide a transparent system of learning to the future generations of our province.

That the necessary approval is requested to invite expression of interest through newspapers, technical evolution through central committee may be carried out, he says, adding that an early decision in this regard will highly be appreciated so that the outsourcing of the annual examinations 2023 for both SSC and HSC levels could be implemented.