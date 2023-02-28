Lessons amidst ruins

I am writing to express my condolences and concern for the people affected by the recent earthquakes in Turkiye and Syria. The earthquakes serve as a reminder of the urgent need to prepare for and mitigate the effects of natural disasters. As a global community, we need to work together to develop better disaster preparedness strategies, invest in disaster-resistant infrastructure and provide support to affected regions.
I urge the international community to stand with Turkiye and Syria during this difficult time and provide whatever support is necessary to help those affected by the earthquakes recover and rebuild their lives.
Maham Rehmat
Karachi
Pakistan’s pension budget for FY23 is Rs530 billion. This is unsustainable and exceeds our weakened fiscal capacity....
Before I became friends with a Pakistani from Lahore, Pakistan had never entered my thoughts as a destination country....
The nation-wide power outage last month paralyzed water supplies, hospitals, industries, banks and other key sectors...
The Sachal Goth area in Karachi has been plagued by illegal residential developments, specifically landed houses that...
This letter refers to the article ‘As Afghanistan suffers’ by Dr Imran Khalid. Even though there are several...
Shopkeepers and traders have refused to obey the government’s decision to close markets at 8pm as they are of the...
Comments