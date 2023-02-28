Lessons amidst ruins

I am writing to express my condolences and concern for the people affected by the recent earthquakes in Turkiye and Syria. The earthquakes serve as a reminder of the urgent need to prepare for and mitigate the effects of natural disasters. As a global community, we need to work together to develop better disaster preparedness strategies, invest in disaster-resistant infrastructure and provide support to affected regions.

I urge the international community to stand with Turkiye and Syria during this difficult time and provide whatever support is necessary to help those affected by the earthquakes recover and rebuild their lives.

Maham Rehmat

Karachi