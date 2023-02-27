Two cops injured as attack on police post in DIK repulsed

PESHAWAR: Armed militants stormed a police post in Kulachi area of Dera Ismail Khan district on Sunday night. An official said the policemen were alert and repulsed the attack successfully.

"The policemen were alert and fought bravely to repulse the attack successfully. Two policemen sustained injuries during the exchange of fire who were shifted to the hospital," District Police Officer Abdul Rauf Babar told The News from the attacked post.

The armed militants attacked the police post in Kulachi town of Dera Ismail Khan with automatic weapons but the cops in the building retaliated bravely, the officials said, adding the attackers managed to escape in the dark amid heavy firing from both sides.

A few recent attacks were successfully repulsed in Dera Ismail Khan, Tank and Lakki Marwat districts in the recent weeks after the alert cops responded bravely. Most of the attacks were thwarted when the movement of the attackers was observed in advance through the night vision thermal scopes, given to police posts and police stations in the southern districts.

Meanwhile, in an attack on a police post at Dubai Adda in the jurisdiction of Choora police station in Mardan, one policeman was wounded who was shifted to hospital. According to Mardan regional police officer Muhammad Ali Khan, armed men attacked a police post in Mardan district that was repulsed by other cops on duty.

One policeman sustained injuries in the attack who was shifted to Mardan Medical Complex. Police have been conducting a search operation in the vicinity.