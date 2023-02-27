CM briefed on Spring Festival programmes

LAHORE:Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi reviewed the Spring Festival arrangements to be held across the province in the month of March.

In this regard, a detailed briefing about Spring Festival arrangements and programmes to be held in Lahore and Faisalabad was given to the caretaker chief minister here on Sunday. It was proposed to hold Spring Festival celebrations in Lahore from 5th to 12th March and in Faisalabad from 4th to 12th March.

Mohsin Naqvi directed that maximum participation of citizens should be ensured in the Spring Festival celebrations. The Spring Festival celebrations comprised of sports, culture, tourism, music, bird and pet show as well as fireworks. Marathon race and cycling competitions will also be held in Lahore and Faisalabad.

Children, women, differently-abled persons and athletes will participate in the marathon race competition. Rahat Fateh Ali Khan, Sahir Ali Bagga and other famous singers will present a musical show. Mehfil-e-Sama will also be held in Lahore and Faisalabad.

The Spring Festival celebrations will be held in the Iqbal Stadium of Faisalabad and University of Agriculture. Players of Pakistan, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan and Kyrgyzstan will participate in the sports events at GC University, Faisalabad. A floral and Chinioti furniture exhibition will also be held.

Special celebrations in connection with International Women's Day will be held and women Mushaira will also be held. Horse dance, camel dance, cow, buffalo milk giving competitions will be held and a heavy bike show will also be held.

A laser light and sound show under the auspices of Walled City Authority will be held in Lahore. Charming cultural floats will be made in the Carnival at Faisalabad. Canals will be decorated in Lahore and Faisalabad and lighting will also be displayed.

More than 7,000 students will participate in the special torchlight march at Government College University, Lahore. Food festivals will also be the part of the festival. Caretaker Provincial Minister Bilal Afzal, Chief Secretary, Additional Chief Secretary, Secretaries of Information & Culture, Higher Education, Local Government, Livestock, Sports, Commissioner Lahore division, Commissioner Faisalabad division, Deputy Commissioner Lahore, DG Local Government, DGPR and the officials concerned attended the meeting. Caretaker Provincial Minister Ibrahim Murad and Deputy Commissioner Faisalabad attended the meeting via video link.

Meanwhile, the caretaker chief minister condemned a blast in the Rakhni Bazaar area of Barkhan and expressed his deep grief over the loss of precious human lives. He expressed his heartfelt sympathy and condolence with the heirs of the deceased persons. Mohsin Naqvi prayed for an early recovery of the injured. Caretaker CM remarked that the Punjab government equally shares grief with the heirs of the deceased persons. He remarked that all our sympathies rest with the heirs of the deceased and the injured.