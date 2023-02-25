HBL PSL-8 POINTS TABLE

MIAMI: Americans Billy Horschel and Joseph Bramlett shared the first round lead at the PGA Tour’s Honda Classic on...
MANCHESTER: Manchester United got the better of Barcelona to progress to the last 16 of the Europa League as...
LAHORE: Matloob Ahmed moved to the top in 9th J A Zaman Open Golf Championship on Friday.At the end of the second...
MADRID: Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti labelled Vinicius Junior the most decisive player in the world this week --...
LONDON: Mikel Arteta has backed Bukayo Saka to cope with the rough treatment meted out by opponents but says the...
CAPE TOWN: Indian captain Harmanpreet Kaur said on Thursday she didn’t know how long it would take to get over the...
