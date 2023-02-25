8 SPs transferred

LAHORE:IG Punjab issued transfer and posting orders of eight SPs here on Friday. Ehsan Saifullah has been posted as AIG Discipline CPO, Naeem Aziz as SP Special Branch Faisalabad, Zafar Buzdar as Battalion Commander PC Lahore, Javaria as SP Investigation Attock, Asim Iftikhar as Regional Officer CTD Sheikhupura, Farooq Ahmed as SP Investigation Okara and M Hussain as SP Investigation Sahiwal.

Ahmad Arsalan has been directed to report to CPO Punjab Lahore. Similarly, the IG issued transfer and posting orders of 64 officers of Grade 17 of which Rizwan Qadir has been posted as DSP Mobiles Sadar Lahore, Qaisar Mughtaq as DSP Investigation HQ City Lahore, Ishfaq Rana as DSP Anti Dacoity Kotwali Lahore, Najaf Gul as DSP Dolphin Squad Sadar Lahore, Ali Abbas as DSP AVLS Sadar Lahore, M Ayub as DSP-XI SPU Punjab Lahore, and Saleem Ullah as DSP AVLS City Lahore.

IG orders foolproof security for PSL matches: IG Punjab Dr Usman Anwar has said that foolproof security arrangements would be made by utilising all resources during the PSL matches in Lahore.

He directed that full-fledged measures should be taken for the safety and convenience of all teams, including foreign players, match officials and fans. He said that safe city cameras should be fully utilised during security arrangements and no road should be closed unnecessarily. IG said that the senior officers themselves should be present in the field and spare no efforts to organise the matches in a peaceful environment.