Fawad slams ‘PBC attack against SC’

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Senior Vice President Fawad Chaudhry Thursday strongly condemned what he described as an attempt by Pakistan Bar Council to turn Supreme Court controversial.

“We strongly condemn the process of making the Supreme Court controversial. The government faction of the Bar Council is involved in an organized campaign against the Supreme Court after meeting Shehbaz Sharif,” he alleged. He maintained that the lawyers will block this group and rejected what he called the fake references against the Supreme Court judges, which PML-N lawyers are filing, the PTI leader said.

Fawad also tweeted that PTI is filing a petition to explain what sections have been imposed against the PTI political workers and where they have been kept.

He added PTI people should be treated like political workers. He also clarified that no political prisoner had moved for being set free.

Separately, PTI Chairman Imran Khan’s Chief of Staff Senator Shibli Faraz took to his Twitter account to write, “audio, video production queen is blatantly criticizing Supreme Court judges by name. Imran was booked for benign comment on a junior judge and dragged in courts. Are we going to see contempt proceedings against her? Or we have two different standards?