Site office of illegal housing society sealed

Rawalpindi: The Enforcement Squad of Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) has carried out an operation against the illegal housing scheme at Mouza Katarian and Thallian Rawalpindi and sealed the site office here on Thursday.

On the directions of the RDA Director General RDA Muhammad Saif Anwar Jappa, the site office of Capital Valley was sealed.

Meanwhile, Metropolitan Planning and Traffic Engineering RDA has also submitted applications at Police Station Rawat to lodge First Information Reports (FIRs) against three illegal housing schemes Atlantic City Housing Scheme and High Capital City Housing Scheme at Chak Beli Road, Rawalpindi and Century Town Housing Scheme at GT Road, Rawalpindi. RDA Director General Saif Anwar Jappa said that he has directed the enforcement squad to take strict action against illegal housing schemes. He said that under section 39, 12(5) of the PDC Act 1976 and under section 38 of Punjab Development Authorities Private Housing Schemes Rules 2021 notices were issued to Sohail Nawaz Cheema, the owner of the housing scheme, Capital Valley.

The Enforcement Squad RDA including Incharge/Assistant Director of Building Control, Deputy Incharge, Superintendent Scheme, and others with the assistance of the Police from the concerned Police Station Dhamial carried out the operation against above mentioned illegal housing scheme. The owner of this property was running illegal housing schemes’ site offices in violation of rules, DG RDA claimed.

The DG RDA also advises the general public that in their own interest they should not make any investment in any illegal/unauthorized housing scheme whose status was declared illegal by RDA. It could be checked on the RDA website www.rda.gop.pk. Otherwise, they themselves will be responsible for their losses, he added. The DG RDA has directed the MP&TE directorate to take strict actions against illegal/unauthorised housing schemes, their development, construction of booking and site offices, and encroachments without any fear or favour. RDA has also requested Islamabad Electric Supply Company (Iesco), Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Ltd (SNGPL), and PTCL not to extend services to illegal housing schemes as their status is unapproved/illegal, he added.