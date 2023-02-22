Man seeks action against alleged police excesses

CHITRAL: A resident of Chitral has appealed to the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa caretaker chief minister, inspector of police and district police officer of Chitral to take action against the Drosh police for the excesses allegedly committed against him.

Speaking at a press conference, Zulfiqar Ahmad, a resident of Lawi Drosh in Chitral, said that he had got a case registered against his rival for murdering his uncle Humayun in Lawi.

He said his uncle had gone missing when he was returning home after attending a hearing in a court in a land dispute case in Swat and later his remains were recovered from the place of occurrence in the Lawi village.

“We got registered the first information report of the murder of our uncle with the Drosh Police against our rivals but instead of taking action against the accused, the police implicated me in a fake case of goat theft and put me behind bars,” the complainant said.

He added later a fake compromise deed was produced in the court by the police and I was released from prison.

The resident said he had neither committed theft nor knew about the compromise document produced in the court. Zulfiqar appealed to the caretaker CM, IGP and DPO to take action against his rivals for killing his uncle and the police for implicating him in an allegedly fabricated case.