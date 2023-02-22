All set for KG Ramazan Cricket 2023 edition

KARACHI: The 36th edition of the Karachi Gymkhana Ramazan Cricket Tournament 2023 is all set to be staged in the holy month of Ramazan due to start in the last week of March.

Rizwan Umer, Convenor Sports, informed ‘The News’ here on Tuesday that the cricket sub-committee of their club has decided to offer a handsome prize money of over Rs2 million in the upcoming event of the KG Ramazan Cricket Festival which will commence on the first day of Ramazan.

“As usual a total of 16 teams will be contesting in this event in which the total prizes of in the excess Rupees two million will be disbursed among the outstanding performers which includes cash bonus for winning teams as well attractive cash awards for individual high-achievers,” he disclosed.

“The KG Ramazan Festival has been our marquee event for more than three and a half decades now and we will continue trying our level best to keep adding value to it to maintain the high standards we have set for it. Some of the leading teams have already confirmed their participation for the upcoming tournament and we are all set to host it in a befitting manner,” he concluded.