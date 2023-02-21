PMLQ protest seeks Bhatti’s release

PARIS: A protest demonstration to condemn the arrest and release of Mohammad Khan Bhatti principal secretary to former chief minister Punjab Chaudhry Pervez Elahi was organized in Paris under the auspices of Pakistan Muslim League-Q.
It was led by Pakistan Muslim League-Q’s Asmatullah Tarar. The protesters carried banners demanding release of Muhammad Khan Bhatti and other slogans against the incumbent government.
Addressing the protest, the PMLQ leader Khurram Tarar termed Bhatti’s arrest was nothing but political victimization. He said if Muhammad Khan Bhatti has committed any crime, he should be brought before the court of law.
Addressing the protest, Asmatullah Tarar said that the accusation of corruption against Muhammad Khan Bhatti is a joke. He threatened that if Muhammad Khan Bhatti was not released soon they will be forced to protest at the European Parliament.
